DAVANGERE : BJP national president Amit Shah will embark on a Karunada Jagruthi Yatre — a two-day tour of Central Karnataka region comprising Davangere, Shivamogga and Chitradurga districts — on Monday and Tuesday. Former MLC A H Shivayogiswamy told reporters here on Saturday that Shah would arrive in Tumakuru on Monday and visit the Siddaganga Mutt to seek blessings from Dr Shivakumara Swamiji. On the same day, he will take part in a coconut growers’ convention in Shivamogga and visit Rashtrakavi Kuvempu’s house. He will then proceed to Thirthahalli where he will address a convention of areca growers. In Shivamogga, Shah will also take part in a meeting with industrialists.

At 9.50 am on Tuesday, Shah will arrive at GMIT helipad and proceed to Doddabathi village to take part in a Musthi Dhanya programme. He will also visit the houses of five farmers and collect a handful of rice. BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa, who will accompany Shah, will handover consolation letters to farmers and also a list of charges of against the Congress government, Swamy said.

Later, Shah will address a press conference at the GMIT conference hall and leave for Siregere to visit the Taralabalu mutt, Murugamutt and Madarachannaiah mutt, Swamy said.In Chitradurga, Shah will take part in a meeting with leaders of Shakti Ceters of Davangere, Chitradurga and Shivamogga districts, and also address a state-level ST convention at Challakere government school grounds.