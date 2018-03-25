HASSAN: Former Hassan MP and Belur Congress MLA Y N Rudresh Gowda died of cardiac arrest in Bengaluru on Saturday. He was 62. Rudresh Gowda was admitted to Vikram Hospital in Bengaluru immediately after he collapsed in the bathroom of his house. He came to Bengaluru to cast his vote in the Rajya Sabha elections. He is survived by his wife Keerthana and daughter Amshruta, five brothers and four sisters.

The body of Rudresh Gowda was brought to Belur town on Saturday evening and party leaders decided to place his body in front of the district Congress committee office and the DC’s office to allow people to pay homage to the MLA. Belur taluk authorities made arrangements for public viewing on the government junior college premises in the town.



DCC president Javagal Manjunath, former MLA H M Vishvanath, former RS member Javare Gowda and ZP president Sweta Devraj paid their last respects to Rudresh Gowda in front of the DCC office. Shravanabelagola MLA C N Balakrishna, Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri and former MLC Patel Shivaram also paid their last respects to the departed soul in front of the DC’s office.

He started political career as ZP member

Gowda was born in philanthropist Nanje Gowda’s family of Yamasandi village in Belur taluk. He started his political career as ZP member in 1986 and became ZP president in 1995. Rudresh who was known for his no-nonsense behaviour was elected Hassan MP on JD(S) ticket in 1996.