MYSURU: All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday asserted that people should support his party for many reasons that aims at building a ‘fair India’ rather than building the country with the ideas imposed by others.Interacting with students at Government Maharani’s Science College here, Gandhi while reacting to a particular poser from Rani, a student, said: “People should choose the Congress over the BJP, as the former wants to bring communities together against the BJP’s ploy of adopting divisive tactics. The Congress believes in ‘ahimsa and non-violence.”The Gandhi scion who took a range of questions beginning from demonetisation to Goods and Services Tax (GST), Lokpal Bill to unemployment, Doklam issue to industrial sector spoke with ease, frequently striking a chord with youngsters, asking them to address him as ‘Rahul than calling him ‘sir’.

To a query on demonetisation raised by Aisha Maria, Gandhi said: “It should never have been done as the purpose for which it was claimed to be implemented has hit a dead end. If it was really aimed at checking black money, then how could a scam (like that of Nirav Modi) could tumble out? Most of the black money is stashed either in the form of gold, real estate and in Swiss banks,” said Gandhi making an oblique reference to Nirav Modi who was involved in jewellery business. Strangely, the DeMo was announced without taking competent authorities like the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) into confidence as its chief was unaware of such a big step. ‘Mahadevamma’ impresses Rahul!When Rahul encouraged a student to speak, a girl, who introduced herself as Mahadevamma, drew his attention to a question.

Little did he then know that she would stop him in his tracks, for Mahadevamma asked him in chaste Kannada, “Why are government facilities provided on the basis of caste?” a perplexed Rahul sought the help of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President G Parameshwar to translate that for him. When Parameshwar translated her query to Rahul, the latter wanted to know whether it was about the nation or Karnataka in particular that she was referring to. The girl said it was with respect to the state that she wanted an answer. Rahul then turned to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who was also on the dais, to answer her question. Siddaramaiah, who spoke in a mix of Kannada and English, obviously to make it easy for Rahul to understand the proceedings, told her, “Such steps are aimed at bringing those who are economically weaker to the mainstream of the society to bring in equality.”

Rahul drives straight to Chamundi temple

Mysuru:Rahul Gandhi kicked off his two-day tour of Mysuru region after offering puja to Chamundeshwari atop Chamundi hills. Rahul arrived by a special flight from Delhi. Priests presented him with a Mysuru silk shawl, fruits and flowers and briefed on what the Goddess symbolised - victory over evil.

Rahul’s ignorance on NCC ‘trolled’

Mysuru:Rahul Gandhi’s ignorance on National Cadet Corps (NCC) has drawn flak on social networking sites with people fulminating the Gandhi scion, after a video related to the event was uploaded on Twitter. Gandhi while answering to a question related to ‘What benefits and facilities he would be extending to those NCC cadets who pass ‘C’ certificate exams, if he was voted to power? admitted, “I don’t know details of NCC training and that type of stuff and I won’t be able to answer that question.” However, a few have found no fault with the Gandhi scion for admitting that he was not aware of details of NCC.

Crowd leaves during speech

Mysuru:The huge crowd that had turned up for Congress’ Janaashrivada Yatra started leaving the venue when party chief Rahul Gandhi stood up to address the gathering. Translation by KPCC working president Dinesh Gundurao also apparently did not impress the gathering.

‘BJP conspiring to change statute’

Mysuru: Rahul accused PM Modi of launching anti-poor policies and said the BJP government is conspiring to change the Constitution. He tried to connect with dominant Ahinda communities, dalits and adivasis. He alleged that the BJP wanted to implement its hidden agenda.