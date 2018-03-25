BENGALURU: Over 18 months after seven JD(S) MLAs were suspended from the party, five of the rebels resigned from the Assembly membership on Saturday and are set to join the Congress on Sunday in Mysuru. N Cheluvarayaswamy, B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan, Ramesha Bandisiddegowda, Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy and S Bheema Naik submitted their resignation to the Speaker. Two other MLAs H C Balakrishna and Iqbal Ansari too are likely to submit their resignation and join the Congress.

They will join the Congress in the presence of All India Congress Committee president Rahul Gandhi, who is on a tour of the Mysuru-Mandya region. The MLAs were suspended for cross voting in Rajya Sabha polls in June 2016, by violating the party whip. State JD(S) president H D Kumaraswamy said their decision will not have any impact on the party. They had won on the party symbol and the JD(S) had expected loyalty. “The Congress is trying to divide the party and we are ready to face it,” he said.