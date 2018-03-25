UDUPI : Question paper bundles of SSLC examination meant for the government high school at Volakad was found on the bonnet of a jeep in which they were transferred from treasury office to the school on Friday.In the incident reported on the first day of examination, a staffer of the District Education Department was found chatting with parents of students. According to rules, three persons (route officer, police officer and staff of education department) are supposed to transport question papers from treasury office to the examination centre. Once the vehicle reaches the school, the staff of the Education Department become the custodian of the question papers.

However, DDPI Sheshashayana Karinja told Express that the staff arrived at the school premises to keep the question paper bundles inside the school’s office. But as the office was not opened, he brought back the bundles and instead of keeping them inside the jeep, he kept them on the bonnet of the jeep. “This, he should have avoided. However we did not initiate action but instructed him against recurrence in the future”, he said.