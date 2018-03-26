BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s aggressive moves to cause a dent in BJP’s Veerashaiva-Lingayat vote bank have brought party national president Amit Shah on a mutt-connect visit to Karnataka.

Shah, who is on a whirlwind tour of Tumakuru, Shivamogga, Davangere and Chitradurga districts on March 26 and 27, is on a specific mission to reach out to the seers of the mutts belonging not only to Veerashaiva-Lingayat community, but also to woo the dalit Madiga community, which is miffed with the Siddaramaiah government for its failure to fulfil their demand of implementing justice AJ Sadashiava Commission report. The report has recommended internal reservations for Madigas within the SC quota.

Shah is heading to Siddaganga Mutt in Tumakuru on Monday morning and seek the blessings of Sri Shivakumaraswamy. The meeting has evoked interest as the mutt which is revered by millions of Veerashaiva-Lingayats had welcomed Siddaramaiah government’s decision to accord Minority religion status for Lingayats. Though the mutt stated that the community could not cut off its association with Hinduism, BJP is worried about the alleged efforts by Congress to woo the seers.

On March 27, he will meet seers of Sirigere, Madara Channaiah and Muruga mutts in Chitradurga. Shah is expected to interact with many leaders of the dalit community during the visit as the BJP has expressed its support for internal reservation for Madiga community. The tour will culminate with Shah’s address at a rally of ST community in Challakere in Chitradurga.