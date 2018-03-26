CHITRADURGA: Curves and unscientific roads on National Highway-150 A connecting Srirangapatna with Bidar and Pune- Bangalore NH have led to frequent accidents in the district. Despite knowing the reasons for the accidents, neither PWD or the police, nor the national highway authorities have taken steps to rectify the mistakes on the roads.The assurances given by the then IGP (Eastern Range) Dr MA Saleem about studying the problems on the Hiriyur-Molakalmuru stretch of the National Highway 150A have remained mere assurances till date.

The assurance was given on the day when a road accident killed 17 people on the spot near Molakalmuru town of the district. Despite knowing that a sharp curve was the cause of the accident between Challakere and Molakalmuru, no action has been taken by the NH division of the PWD in this regard.

On the Pune-Bangalore national highway, unscientific underpasses and overhead bridges are leading to accidents. Unless these problems are rectified, the accidents cannot be averted.

Source in the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) told The New Indian Express that proper design of the road and six-laning it would prevent accidents in future. Also the officials should give priority to rectify underpasses and overhead bridges before building additional ones on these stretches, they added.

