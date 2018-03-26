BENGALURU: A large corpus of funds, collected for welfare schemes for construction workers, has finally started reaching the beneficiaries years after lying unused. However, there is one problem. The state government is insisting on a Karnataka address on the Aadhaar card, which leaves out thousands of migrant workers from the ambit of most schemes. The city sees a large number of migrant workers from northern states who come to work on construction projects. While basic schemes like Anna Bhagya, accident insurance and compensation are available, other welfare schemes are still out of reach. There are around 30 lakh construction workers in the state, out of which 11.62 lakh have registered with the Karnataka Building and Other Construction Workers’ Welfare Board (KBOCWWB), that comes under the Labour Department.

The Board is the implementing authority for various welfare schemes, including those that provide aid for the workers and their family members. Secretary of the Labour department, Amlan Aditya Biswas told TNIE that out of 11.62 lakh workers registered, they have issued smart cards to four lakh workers. There is no information regarding 4.5 lakh workers as they are either not working or have shifted elsewhere.”We are verifying data on the remaining 3 lakh workers.

For us, priority is Kannadiga and the local construction workers who have Aadhaar card here and have been a resident of Karnataka for the last ten years. On humanitarian grounds, some of the schemes like accident and death compensation, Anna Bhagya scheme will be given to the migrants, but a large number of schemes are for the local construction workers,’’ he said. According to Biswas, annually, on an average, they collect `7000 crore in the form of cess from builders that has to be utilised on construction workers’ welfare. “We are not able to spend even `400 crore for construction workers’ welfare. Now, we are able collect data and are spending more on them,’’ he added.

CREDAI vice-president Suresh Hari said it is not a good practice to give priority to local construction workers. “A builder pays 1% of the total construction cost as construction cess to the labour department. There are certain works that construction workers from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Orissa can do, and we need their help. When we pay cess, we pay on their behalf too. If the department wants to give schemes for the local workers, let us pay cess according to the number of local workers we have,” he said.