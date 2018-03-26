MANGALURU: Five college students — two girls and three boys — belonging to different religions were allegedly harassed and attacked for partying at Tannirbavi beach on Saturday. Three accused Sukesh, Varun and Deekshit, who are Hindu right-wing activists, were arrested on Sunday morning, Panambur SI Venkatesh said. The students are doing a lab technician course in the city. On Saturday night, when the students were celebrating one of the girl’s birthday on the beach, the accused allegedly surrounded them and started ‘interrogating’ them. They asked the boys ‘on what business they were here’ and asked the girls why they were with the boys of a particular community.

When there was a verbal duel, they attacked the boys. and snatched their phones. One of the students was hit with a helmet and was bruised. Heavy blows were rained on the other two. Upon learning that the girls were non-Hindus, they backed out. They told the boys to collect their phones later.The boys were then admitted to a private hospital. An FIR has been registered based on the statement of the victims.

The accused, who are now in police custody, were interrogated at Panambur police station and were produced in front of a magistrate.Meanwhile, the relatives of the accused have orally complained to the police commissioner that the boys and girls were behaving indecently, and when locals questioned them, the students confronted.