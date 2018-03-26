MYSURU: Speaking to a large gathering here on Sunday, AICC chief Rahul Gandhi attacked JD(S) and held the party responsible for ‘splitting’ Muslim and minority votes. Knowing fully well the potential of the JD(S) in the Vokkaliga-dominant old Mysuru region, Rahul took a pot shot at JD(S), terming it Janata Dal (Saffron).

Rahul headed the Congress bandwagon that included Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and former Union minister and senior leader Mallikarjuna Kharge, which travelled across the Vokkaliga strong belt Mandya district and held roadshows and corner meetings in four of its seven constituencies, and also addressed rallies in Malavalli, Chamrajnagar and Mysuru, attacking both the BJP and JD(S).

He also hit out at the BJP and RSS for harping on “One India” while the view of the Congress was of ‘One Nation’. His attempt to connect with Dalits and adivasis was evident as he lambasted the BJP for attempting to change the Constitution and assured the crowds that the Congress would not allow that to happen. Referring to verses of Lord Basaveshwara in the Chamrajnagar district, which has a large Lingayat population, Rahul said he stood by his words and assurances made to people.

The Gandhi scion minced no words when he accused the JD(S) of splitting votes of minority parties. “It is a B team of the BJP and has entered into an agreement with it for the purpose,” he said. His remarks, though, may boomerang because the Congress is in alliance with JD(S) in Bengaluru Bruhat Mahanagara Palike, and that is how it holds power there, despite the BJP being the single largest party.

It also has a similar understanding at the Shivamogga zilla panchayat and in many more urban and rural local bodies.Rahul and Siddaramaiah’s attack of JD(S) during their two-day tour will lead to more mud-slinging between the two parties in the run-up to the polls in old Mysuru that comprises 60 seats in seven districts including Mysuru and Mandya.