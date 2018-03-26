BENGALURU: The move by the state government to allow the import and sale of sand by private companies was welcomed by the industry when it was announced a few months back. However, those in the construction business say that finding cheap sand is still a tough job. Reason: The Department of Industries and Commerce is yet to clear more than a dozen applications filed by firms for permission to import and sell sand in the state. Mysore Sales International (MSIL), a government-run company, has, however, been able to sell sand in the market without any hindrance.

According to officials, the delay is because the applications by the private firms are being scanned with a fine eye. But, about three months after the initial announcement of allowing sand imports and sales in December last year, customers are getting impatient.“We were planning to demolish and re-construct our house last year, but after this news we decided to wait a little while. The contractor said the price of sand will come down considerably once many companies started sales, but this has not happened,” said Rohit Tewari, a resident of Kengeri.

As per the guidelines issued in December 2017, even private persons are eligible to register themselves as sand importers to import sand from Malaysia and other countries and sell. Now, only MSIL is selling imported sand. If the private parties are given permit, sand will be available for competitive price to people, resulting in a decline in the cost of construction and also price of the houses or flats. However, the department is yet to clear the applications, an applicant said.

Among 16 applicants, six firms are from Bengaluru, five from Tamil Nadu and one from Maharashtra.

When contacted, Secretary to the Department of Industries and Commerce (MSME and Mines), Rajender Kumar Kataria, said they have received 16 applications. “Among them, we have already cleared two applications. Two more applications are under process and documents are being verified to check the authenticity. These will be cleared soon,” he said.

Explaining why the applications are pending, Kataria said the applicants have submitted only photocopies of the documents required. Minister for Mines and Geology Vinay Kulkarni said the applications will be cleared as soon as the verification of documents is over so that public will get sand at competitive prices.

MSIL sold 935 tonnes in one month

“After getting permit last month, MSIL has sold 935 tonnes of imported sand and booked 1 lakh tonnes. It will be sold in two weeks at the sand yards opened at Bidadi in Ramanagara district, Doddaballapur in Bengaluru Rural district and Kyathsandra in Tumakuru district,” said G C Prakash, Managing Director, MSIL.