MYSURU: AICC president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday gave a clarion call to party workers to defeat BJP from booth-level to retain power in the state and to wrest power from the saffron party at the Centre in 2019. Addressing a mammoth gathering of party workers, who patiently waited for Jana Ashirvada Yatre to start for over two hours at Maharaja’s College ground here, Rahul sent a strong message to the saffron brigade that “we are equally belligerent and the Congress party will be in power both in Karnataka and also New Delhi”.

It was at the same venue where Prime Minister Narendra Modi had addressed a public meet on February 19 and had levelled a series of allegations against the Congress government.Rahul, who lambasted Modi to the hilt in his 35-minute-long address, touched upon various issues highlighting the failures of the current dispensation at the Centre, who ascended seat of power by doling out a volley of promises, only to renege on the same later.

Touching upon the Modi’s frequent call for ‘Start Up India’, Rahul said, “It has remained a mere announcement at the national-level, while the Congress government in Karnataka has gone a step ahead, by making many starts towards the welfare of the people. Be it in the area of distribution of subsidised rice, health benefits, drip irrigation to name a few, the party-led government has implemented many such pro-people programmes.”

When compared to Gujarat, as told by a minister in the BJP government in the same state, roads in Karnataka are in good shape and it was due to such initiatives, Mysuru also got top rankings in ‘Swachh Bharat’ for two consecutive years.On corruption, Rahul said: “It looks like a farce to hear about corruption from Modi who is surrounded by four corrupt ministers and also a Chief Minister.”