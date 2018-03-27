HYDERABAD: AIMIM, led by Hyderabad Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi, would field candidates in the May 12 Assembly polls in Karnataka, party sources said.

"We are contesting in the Karnataka polls but the number of seats is yet to be finalised," the sources said.

The party would go at it alone in the May 12 elections and is not looking at electoral tie-up, they said.

AIMIM has seven members in the Telangana Legislative Assembly.