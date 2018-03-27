BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Monday upheld the Union government’s direction to the National Investigation Agency to investigate into the case registered by the Commercial Street police in city in relation to murder of RSS worker Rudresh on Kamaraja Road in Shivajinagar on October 16, 2016.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had filed an appeal against the order of single bench which set aside the Union government’s direction dated February 7, 2016 issued to the NIA. While allowing the appeal filed by the Union government, a division bench of Justice H G Ramesh and Justice P S Dinesh Kumar set aside the single bench order. “Writ appeals are maintainable and the single bench order is unsustainable in law and hence the same is set aside,” the division bench said.

On November 5, 2016, the Assistant Commissioner of Police, KR Puram, Bengaluru, moved an application before the 43rd Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Bengaluru, with a prayer to include the provisions of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.It is stated in the said application that the leaders of PFI organisation were targeting Hindu leaders and indulging in criminal activities such as murder, attempt to murder and striking terror among general public in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru and other cities in the state. During investigation, it transpired that the petitioners had committed offences under UA Act.

The then city police commissioner had conveyed the same to the NIA on November 24, 2016, the court narrated the contents of the FIR.The high court also dismissed the writ petitions filed by the accused seeking to quash the order permitting the police to invoke provisions of UA Act by the magistrate and the Home Ministry’s order on NIA probe.