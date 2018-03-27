Except Lok Sabha member B S Yeddyurappa, who is the Chief Ministerial candidate, no other MP would be fielded (File | PTI)

BENGALURU: Hopes of many BJP MPs in the state to contest the forthcoming assembly elections are likely to be dashed. The party leadership has conveyed the message by appointing party MPs P C Mohan and Shobha Karandlaje as the convenor and co-convenor of the BJP election committee.The members of the committee will need to devote full time over the next two months to achieve BJP’s ‘Mission 150’.

The committee members will have to interact with members of various sub-committees, including manifesto committee and chargesheet committee to draw up effective strategies to bring BJP back to power. The party leadership has conveyed the message that the party MPs would have to involve themselves full- time for the party work, instead of lobbying for tickets.

According to sources, apart from Shobha, party MPs Pratap Simha, Sriramulu, Suresh Angadi, Gaddi Gaudar and GM Siddeshwar were keen to contest the assembly polls.Though the party leadership had asserted that except Lok Sabha member B S Yeddyurappa, who is the Chief Ministerial candidate, no other MP would be fielded, many MPs had not given up their hope.

Former minister Sriramulu is said to be lobbying hard to contest from Ballari, and the party could make an exception in cases where there are no suitable candidates.