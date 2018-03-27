BENGALURU: The controversial recent tweet of former Chief Minister M Veerappa Moily, which had embarrassed the Congress leadership, has put paid to ticket aspirations of his son Harsha Moily, who was a Congress ticket aspirant for Karkala assembly constituency. Harsha had re-tweeted his father’s tweet, which highlighted the alleged role of money power in ticket distribution in Congress party. The tweet, which was deleted soon after it was posted, read, “INC needs to solve money politics. We can’t afford to have road contractors and their nexus with the state PWD minister (HC Mahadevappa) determine how candidates are selected for the upcoming assembly elections.”

Harsha Moily

Though Veerappa Moily disowned the tweet and complained that his twitter handle had been hacked, the party leadership issued a showcause notice and sought an explanation from Harsha.The KPCC election committee on Monday dropped Harsha Moily from the list of ticket aspirants. Action is said to have been taken based on Veerappa Moily’s request. Moily is heading the party’s manifesto committee and the move is said to have come after instructions from the party high command.“We have dropped Harsha Moily’s ticket application following a request from Veerappa Moily. Harsha Moily will reply to the showcause notice in the next one or two days,” said Parameshwara.

Some Cong netas frown at attack on JD(S)

The strident attack of AICC national president Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah against the JD(S) during the recent tour of Rahul in Mysuru and Mandya districts has not gone down well with some of the leaders within Congress. “Naming JD(S) as the Janata Dal (Sangh Parivar) and BJP’s ‘B’ team by Rahul and Siddaramaiah is stretching things a bit too far in terms of attacking the party which is our partner in BBMP,” a senior Congress MP told TNIE. A section of the party leaders is said to have requested the party top leadership to be realistic in their approach with a possible scenario of Congress needing the support of the JD(S) in the event of the poll throwing up a hung verdict.