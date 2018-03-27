BENGALURU: A survey conducted by ‘C fore’, a research agency, has indicated that Congress is expected to win 126 seats in the state Assembly polls, while BJP and JD(S) are likely to win in 70 and 27 seats respectively. BJP and JD(S) dismissed the survey as biased.

The survey was done between March 1-25, and 22,357 voters were interviewed from 154 assembly constituencies covering all districts. The findings showed Congress will get 46% votes, BJP 31% and JD(S) 16%. 45% of respondents preferred Siddaramaiah as the CM, while 26% and 13% preferred BS Yeddyurappa and HD Kumaraswamy, respectively.

C fore claimed that the respondents were spread across 2,368 polling booths, covering 326 urban and 977 rural locations. Majority of respondents from different groups — farmers and people from Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe — felt that Congress has done a lot for their welfare.Questions in the survey included those related to Punjab National Bank scam, demonitisation, Kannada flag, Jay Shah’s firm, imposition of Hindi and others. However, issues raised by the opposition parties were not part of the survey. When asked about the survey, JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda refused to comment. “I have my own survey report,” he said.