BENGALURU: Getting a separate minority religion status for Lingayats will not deny them the existing quota benefits in jobs and education, National General Secretary of Jagathika Lingayat Mahasabha SM Jamdar said on Monday.

He was referring to apprehensions among the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community who fear that the many sub-castes in the community will lose the SC/ST and OBC quota reservations they are presently entitled to being part of the Hindu religion. Jamdar said the native religions will continue to get the reservation benefits.

Citing native minority religions such as Sikhism and Budhism, Jamdar said Lingayats too will be entitled to reservation benefits even after getting the minority status. Speaking to reporters, Jamdar assured that the Mahasabha will take up a legal battle if they are denied the reservation benefit.Jamdar took serious exception to the “provocative speeches of many seers and Veerashaiva leaders” at a recent convention in Vijayapura. He appealed to the state and Union governments to take serious note of it as it could trigger violence ahead of the Assembly election in the state.He indirectly accused BJP of inciting the Veerashaivas against Lingayats.