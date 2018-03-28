BENGALURU: After a string of implementations of rejuvenation projects for over 35 rivers and tributaries in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, The Art of Living (AoL), in association with the Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (RDPR), has launched the Cauvery Rejuvenation Project in Kodagu. Phase one of this project is expected to benefit 1.5 lakh people in 10 gram panchayats.

The first phase will see the construction of 751 water recharge structures across the district. The AoL works with a team of hydrogeologists and experts in Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Indian Institute of Science (IISc), geotechnical groups and information technology groups who have prepared a comprehensive watershed management program.

They provide infrastructure and mobilise people of the area through capacity building measures such as meditation programs, skill development and leadership trainings to work for the implementation of the project. With a majority of the districts in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu depending on Cauvery water for irrigation, and Bengaluru getting most of its water supply from this river, project directors are hopeful that this solution would help make more water available in both the states.

AoL founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar advised the locals to safeguard the catchment area of the river by planting locally suitable trees, cleaning even the smallest of streams and avoiding construction of big structures in the area. He was joined by the MP of Mysore and Coorg, Pratap Simha and KG Bopiah, MLA of Virajpet.