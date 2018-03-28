DAVANGERE: At an age when every word and gesture of political leaders are scrutinised under a microscope, a gaffe by BJP national president Amit Shah on Tuesday provided potent ammo to the Congress.The slip of tongue occurred when Shah was criticising the state government by referring to the recent remarks by a Supreme Court judge. Shah said that the judge felt that “if states were to be assessed in terms of corruption, Yeddyurappa’s government would occupy the number one spot in the country.”

However, BJP MP Prahlad Joshi was quick to whisper into his ear and correct ‘the error’. Shah, realising the same, corrected himself and said he meant ‘Siddaramaiah’. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah tweeted a video clip of the slip. He wrote, “The #ShahOfLies finally speaks truth. Thank you @AmitShah.”

BJP president Amit Shah continued his attack on the state government over granting a separate religion status to Lingayats, but refused to spell out his own party’s stand on the issue.Addressing a press conference, he said the issue is raised to divide the community. “That is why minority status has been accorded to Lingayats. Why did the state government announce it just before elections? Why didn’t it do it in the last five years? Why was the proposal rejected by UPA (government) in 2013?” he said.

He said the whole episode, apart from being an attempt to divide Hindu community, is a conspiracy to prevent BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa from becoming the chief minister. “People will answer (Siddaramaiah government) using the medium of ballot box,” he said.He sought to downplay his meetings with the swamijis of various mutts who are demanding a separate a religion status for Lingayats. “I am meeting them to seek their blessings for the party and myself,” he said.

On the demand for tickets to contest elections by some seers, he said it will be considered on merit and a decision will be taken by the parliamentary committee of the BJP.Almost four years after the death of Nanditha which CID said was a suicide, Shah raked the issue again. Alleging that the perpetrators behind her death were not caught, he said the people responsible for the crime will be brought to book if the BJP comes to power.