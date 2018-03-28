DAVANGERE: The Congress had a field day on Tuesday after BJP president Amit Shah made a gaffe when he said “if states were to be assessed in terms of corruption, Yeddyurappa’s government would occupy the number one spot in the country.”

Congress president Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter and wrote, “Now that the BJP IT cell has announced Karnataka elections, time for a sneak preview of our top secret campaign video! Gifted to us by the BJP President, our campaign in Karnataka is off to a fabulous start. He says Yeddyurappa ran the most corrupt Govt ever...True.”

The blooper was also highlighted and shared by several ministers of the state cabinet.The BJP IT cell too was quick to respond to this. Karnataka BJP’s official Twitter handle @BJP4Karnataka wrote: “Oye Rahul, You prove your silliness by wanting to base your campaign on a slip of tongue! Btw, unlike you we have no secrets, we believe in complete transparency Visit twitter.com/Rahul Gandhi to know our star campaigner, gifted to us by India’s most corrupt dynasty Cheers!” It also tweeted a compilation of all slips of tongue committed by Siddaramaiah, writing, “Siddaramaiah is the undisputed king of slip of tongue moments. What else to expect from someone who is always half asleep.” As a result Yeddyurappa trended on social media. The incident also bred one-liners such as: ‘UNESCO declares Amit Shah as the most honest person.’

Shah’s blooper comes days after Congress president Rahul Gandhi suffered an embarrassment in the social media for mispronouncing names of the likes of Sir M Visvesvaraya.

TWEETS

The #ShahOfLies finally speaks truth. Thank you @AmitSha

- Siddaramaiah, Chief Minister

(@siddaramaiah)



Siddaramaiah is the undisputed king of slip of tongue moments. What else to expect from someone who is always half asleep

-BJP IT cell

(@BJP4Karnataka)