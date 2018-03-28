DAVANGERE: Seeking to strike a chord with farmers, BJP president Amit Shah collected a handful of grains from five houses at Talavara beedi in Doddabathi village on Tuesday under his party’s Mushti Dhanya programme.Addressing a gathering after the exercise, Shah said the grains, once consumed, will strengthen BJP’s bond with farmers and instil a sense that the debt should be repaid in the form of facilities.

“The rice collected from farmers by our workers will go to our blood. It will become a form of debt which should be repaid in form of support to farmer families to end their suicides”, he said.As many as 3,500 farmers committed suicide in Karnataka during the last five years of Congress rule, unlike in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Chattishgargh, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh where farmer suicides are “rare”, he said. The stray cases of farmer suicides in those states were not because of agrarian distress, he said.

In Maharashtra, the number of farmer suicide cases has come down by 30 per cent after the BJP came to power, the Rajya Sabha member said. The BJP will form a pro-farmer government in Karnataka which in tandem with the “farmer-friendly” Modi administration at the Centre will ensure the welfare of farmers,

he claimed.