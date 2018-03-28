CHITRADURGA: BJP president Amit Shah’s ‘mutt run’ continued for the second successive day in region on Tuesday. He visited the noted Taralabalu mutt, Madara Channaiah mutt and Murugha mutt.

Shah arrived at Sirigere and had lunch with seer Shivamurthy Shivacharya Swamy before proceeding to Basavamurthy Madara Channaiah Swamy mutt where he showered flowers on portraits of Madara Channaiah and Allama Prabhu and other 12th century social reformers. He also visited Murugha Mutt where he met Dr Shivamurthy Murugha Sharana and discussed various issues.

Murugha Sharana said the BJP president was given a power point presentation on the ongoing Basavanna statue project and the welfare initiatives of the mutt. He said he also presented two memorandums to Shah on Tumkuru-Davangere direct railway line and on providing constitutional status for Lingayat religion. He said that BJP president listened to the demands patiently and maintained that a right decision would be taken. “Murugha mutt has been on the forefront of the agitation demanding a separate religion tag for Lingayats whose practices are different from those of Hindus”, he said. The seer said the Siddaramaiah government helped the community with a separate religion tag and the long standing demand has been met.