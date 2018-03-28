KALABURAGI: Just an hour before commencement of model code of conduct for elections to State Legislative Assembly, civic labourers of Kalaburagi Mahanagara Palike inaugurated the chamber of Mayor in the newly constructed building of Kalaburagi Mahanagara Palike, which is yet to be inaugurated.

Kalaburagi Mayor Sharanakumar Modi said that civic labourers are the key people of the society who help in maintaining sanitation in the city and they are the backbone of the Mahanagara Palike. Considering this, he requested the civic labourers to inaugurate his chamber. 99 percent of the Kalaburagi Mahanagara Palike building is has been completed.

When his attention was drawn on the statement, Kalaburagi District Minister Sharanaprakash Patil few days back, he said that he would not inaugurate an incomplete building. The Mayor said that the construction work of the building is almost complete and the old building which was constructed more than 50 years back is in dilapidated condition. Keeping this in mind, he decided to inaugurate his chamber on Tuesday and start work.