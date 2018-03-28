BENGALURU: The minority religion status for dominant Lingayat community will be one of the major poll issues as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his party would make all out efforts to get credit for the bold move. However, with the election code of conduct coming into effect from Tuesday, Lingayats in the state have to wait a little longer to know if the Centre accepts state’s recommendation.

The government recently accorded minority religion status to Lingayat community and sent a proposal to the Central government. Siddaramaiah government had taken the bold decision despite opposition from All India Veerashaiva Mahasabha that had termed the move as an attempt to divide Veerashaiva/Lingayat community that constitute around 17 per cent of state’s population.

Though the state government issued a notified Lingayats as a minority religion, they will get the benefits only after the Centre accords minority religion status to the community. The proposal is now pending before the Centre. “The proposal has been sent to the Centre, but it is unlikely to take decision till the election process is over. The Centre is barred from taking any decision that is likely to have any impact on electorate in the state,’’ a senior officer in the state government told The New Indian Express.

According to political observers, even if the Centre will not be able to take any decision due to election code of conduct, Siddaramaiah has achieved his goal. By considering the community’s demand, issuing a notification according minority religion status and also by sending the recommendation to the Centre, he has been able to trigger a debate within the community that has strongly backed BJP in earlier elections. The government’s move is seen as an attempt to dent BJP’s vote bank ahead of May 12th polls.“We still do not know how the issue will pan out. Even if some section of Lingayats support us in the elections, it will help us in many assembly segments,” said a senior Congress leader.

flag issue pending before centre

State government’s proposal demanding for separate flag for Karnataka too is pending before the Central government. Even in this issue, the Centre will not take any decision till the election process is over. To invoke the pride of Kannadigas ahead of the polls, Siddaramaiah government decided to have a separate flag for the state.