BENGALURU: In view of Mahaveer Jayanti and Good Friday on Thursday and Friday respectively, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has made elaborate arrangements for operating 800-850 extra buses in addition to the existing schedules to provide transport facility to the travelling public from March 28, 2018 to March 31, 2018. Later, special buses will be operated from various places of intra and inter-state places to Bengaluru on April 1, 2018, to facilitate return journeys for the public.

Special buses will be exclusively operated from Bengaluru Kempegowda Bus Station to Dharmastala, Kukke Subramanya, Shivamogga, Hassan, Mangaluru, Kundapura, Sringeri, Horanadu, Davangere, Hubballi, Dharwad, Belagavi, Vijayapura, Gokarna, Sirsi, Karwar, Raichur, Kalaburagi, Ballari, Koppal, Yadgir, Bidar, Tirupathi ,and other places.Special buses from Mysuru Road Bus Station will be exclusively operated towards Mysuru, Hunsur, Piriyapatna, Virajpet, Kushalanagar, and Madikeri.

All premier special buses will be operated from Shanthinagar (in front of KSRTC, Bengaluru Central Depot-4 & Depot-2) to Madurai, Kumbakonam, Trichy, Chennai, Coimbatore, Tirupathi, Vijayawada, Hyderabad, and other places in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.Special buses will be operated from Sri Basaveshwara Bus Station, Vijayanagar, Jayanagar 4th Block, Jalahalli Cross, Navarang (Rajajinagar), Malleshwaram 18th Cross, Banashankari, Jeevanbhimanagar, ITI Gate, Ganganagar, Kengeri Satellite Town to Shivamogga, Davanagere, Tirupathi, Mangaluru, Kundapur, Sringeri, Horanadu, Kukkesubramanya, Dharmastala, and other places based on the traffic potential.

FOR PASSENGER CONVENIENCE

Facility is provided to book computerised reservation tickets in advance for the special buses

Reserved passengers are requested to note the place of boarding in their reservation ticket

Passengers can book tickets online by logging on to www.ksrtc.in

Advance reservation of tickets for the special and scheduled buses of KSRTC can be booked through 104 counters in Bengaluru city, 428 counters in other places of Karnataka and 179 counters in other States

A discount of 5% on the fare will be extended, if four or more passengers book tickets in a single ticket, and a discount of 10% is offered on the return journey ticket if onward and downward journey tickets are booked simultaneously