BENGALURU: Former Prime Minister and JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda’s flip-flop on the possibility of JD(S) having an understanding with the Congress raised many eyebrows in the political circles on Tuesday. He, however, clarified that the JD (S) will not have any pre-poll or post-poll understanding with the Congress or BJP.

On Monday afternoon, Gowda had blasted Congress president Rahul Gandhi for questioning secular credentials of his party. In a surprise development on Tuesday morning, while talking to progressive thinkers, who met him at his residence, Gowda said, “Let Congress come with a ‘workable proposal’ and I will look into it.” Expressing concerns over possible split in minority votes, progressive thinkers had urged Gowda to have an understanding with Congress.

However, by afternoon, Gowda clarified that his statement was misunderstood and there is no question of having any understanding with the Congress. “There will be no pre-poll or post-poll alliance with any of party except the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP),” Gowda told reporters. “If the JD(S) gets majority, it will form the government on its own and it it fails to get majority, the JD (S) will sit in the opposition,” he said .

The JD(S) has already announced candidates in 126 seats and candidates for remaining assembly segments will be announced soon.During his recent visit to the state, Congress President Rahul Gandhi had taken a dig at JD (S) by stating that the ‘S’ in JD(S) no longer stands for ‘Secular’, but it now stands for ‘Sangh Parivar’. The Congress is accusing the JD (S) of having an understanding with BJP to split minority votes.

Reacting to Rahul Gandhi’s remarks, Gowda slammed the Congress and said, “When Siddaramaiah was Deputy CM and Dharam Singh was CM, we were team B for Congress. Now, we will watch whether we become team B for Congress or the Congress will become team B for JD(S).”