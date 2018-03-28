BENGALURU: Announcement of poll dates has brought a sense of urgency and dynamism in the political parties in the state. Ruling Congress has immediately switched to overdrive by speeding up the process of candidate selection and drafting of its manifesto. A meeting of congress manifesto committee, headed by former Chief Minister M Veerappa Moily, has been convened on Wednesday. The meeting to be chaired by Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president G Parameshwara and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will give the final touches to the manifesto and the same is expected to be released within a week, a senior KPCC functionary said.

The party has also convened a meeting of all district presidents of Congress and district in-charge ministers to review the poll preparations of the party and also get the vital feedback on selection of candidates.The Congress screening committee meeting, which was to be held in News Delhi on April 9 and 10 to finalise Congress tickets, is likely to be preponed and the first list of candidates is expected to be announced in the first week of April itself.

The state BJP leaders are set to have extensive discussions on poll preparations and candidate selections during party national president Amit Shah’s next visit to the state on March 30 and 31.“The first list of our candidates is expected in April first week. BJP Manifesto is ready for release,” BJP Spokesperson Ashwathnarayan said. Top leaders of the state BJP are likely to head to New Delhi on April 1 to finalise the first list of party candidates.BJP is gearing up to sharpen its attack on the ruling Congress in the state. Party state president B S Yeddyurappa on Tuesday finalised the party’s ‘chargesheet against Congress’”, BJP MLA and party spokesman Ashwath Narayan said.

JD(S), which has had a head-start in announcing its first list of 126 candidates a month ago, is on a fast track mode in announcing its second list too. The ticket aspirants, who are confident of clinching the ticket in Congress and BJP have already hit hyper-active mode in their constituencies sponsoring social events, wooing voters in the form of free pilgrimage trips, and non-vegetarian feasts.