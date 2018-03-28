SHIVAMOGGA: After the visit by national BJP president Amit Shah and the grand roadshow, the district congress is also gearing up to put up a road show for AICC president Rahul Gandhi’s visit to the city.

DK Shivakumar, energy minister and president of KPCC state campaigning committee, decided about the AICC president’s arrival. As per the scheduled visit, Rahul Gandhi will arrive to the city on April 3 at 11.30 and it will follow with a road show. He would continue the road show upto Davanagere via Honnali.