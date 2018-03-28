CHIKBALLAPUR: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who was set to inaugurate the South India’s largest dairy at Nandi Cross in Chikkballapur on Tuesday, had to contend with only a simple visit to the facility, following the code of conduct coming into place.

The milk union had made elaborate arrangements for the inaugural function and even CM reached the venue by road on time.

But, as the district administration informed him that the election dates has been announced, he did not cut the ribbon. Later, following the instructions of District Returning Officer and Chikkballapur DC Dipti Aditya Kanade to not to use the official vehicles, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and ministers Ramalinga Reddy and Ramesh Kumar left the venue in a private vehicle.