BENGALURU: IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri Dasari will continue as Hassan deputy commissioner as the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday ordered maintaining status quo till the matter was decided afresh by the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), in accordance with the law. The counsels of both Rohini as well as the state have been asked to appear before CAT on April 2. A division bench of Chief Justice Dinesh Maheshwari and Justice B M Shyam Prasad issued this direction after setting aside the CAT order dated March 21, 2018.

In its order passed after hearing her petition challenging the transfer, CAT had directed Rohini to submit the ‘appeal’ to the chief secretary on or before March 26. Therefore, Rohini filed a writ petition before the High Court against the CAT order on the ground that the Tribunal’s direction is against the principal of natural justice as she was asked to submit appeal to the chief secretary, who passed the transfer order at the behest of Chief Minister heeding to the political pressure by the local leaders as she cracked down on the mining mafia in Hassan district.

Tribunal’s direction is virtually pushing her towards the wall and imposing on her a pimple on the boil, claimed Rohini, who challenged her premature transfer order.While restoring Rohini’s original application (OA) before the CAT, the High Court observed that it appeared that the tribunal had not gone into the process of adjudication. Hence, Rohini’s writ petition is allowed to the extent indicated in the order. Until final disposal of OA, status quo, existing on the date of filing of the OA and as existing today, as regards the posting of the petitioner shall be maintained, the court said.

Randeep awaits order

For Randeep, who is waiting for posting after he was transferred from Mysuru to Hassan as deputy commissioner, the High Court said, “Today’s order will not be of any impediment in the official respondents taking appropriate decision as regards the posting of Randeep who may be posted to any other post at any other place, subject to decision of the OA. If so considered appropriate, until then, he shall continue as ‘awaiting posting order’ at Mysuru.”