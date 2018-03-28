BENGALURU: Under the prison modernisation scheme, the state government has issued orders granting funds to the prison department to purchase door frame and hand-held metal detectors. This, according to prison officials, will help tighten security at 60 prisons, including three central jails across the state.

The government has sanctioned funds to purchase 300 hand-held metal detectors (HHMD) and 40 door frame metal detectors (DFMD) at a cost of `61.86 lakh. The conditions include that the private company, which has been awarded the tender, should provide free maintenance for three years and the Prison Department complete the procurement process within the current financial year.

The newly procured metal detectors will be provided to three central prisons, 25 district prisons and 32 taluk/special/open sub jails.Officials in the prison department said that every 5-6 years, old equipment will be scrapped and advanced equipment purchased under the prison modernisation scheme. “The purpose is to upgrade the security system. Metal detectors are used to check both inmates and staff. Warders guarding barracks will check inmates using HHMDs before they are locked inside their rooms every evening. Suppose they carry any bag given by visitors, that has to be checked.

HHMDs also help the staff in detecting metal objects including mobile phones, if hidden by inmates in their rooms, during surprise checks. Similary, visitors like advocates coming to meet inmates, family members, relatives and friends of inmates who come for general or special interview have to pass through DFMDs. The prison staff will also check the things they are carrying with HHMDs before they meet inmates,” an official said.Additional Director General of Police and Inspector General of Prisons Department N S Megharikh told The New Indian Express that metal detectors help the prison staff in accessing control on a daily basis and they have to be changed periodically.