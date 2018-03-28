BENGALURU: The South Central Railway (SCR) will operate 62 special trains between Yesvantpur-Vishakapatnam, Kakinada-Raichur and Vijayawada-Raichur for the next two months in order to deal with the increased demand for rail tickets from passengers. Details of the trains are given below:

The Yesvantpur-Vishakapatnam-Yesvantpur weekly tatkal special will depart from Yesvantpur station at 6:35pm on Fridays and reach Vishakapatnam at 2:35pm on the next day. In return direction, the train will leave Vishakapatnam on Sundays at 1:45pm and arrive in Yesvantpur at 9:05am the next day. A total of 26 services will be operated with the last train from Yesvantpur on May 25 and from Vishakapatnam on May 27.

The Kakinada town-Raichur special train will depart Kakinada Town at 1:40pm on Saturdays till April 28 and arrive in Raichur at 8:15am the next day. In the return direction, the train will leave from Raichur at 5:30pm on Saturdays till April 29 and arrive in Kakinada at 11:25am the next day.

Halts will include Samalkot, Dwarapudi, Rajahmundry, Nidadavolu, Tanuku, Bhimavaram town, Akividu, Kaikaluru, Gudivada, Vijayawada, Guntur, Narsaraopet, Vinukonda, Donakonda, Markapur Road, Giddalur, Nandyal, Betamcherla, Dhone, Maddikera, Guntakal, Adoni and Mantralayam stations in both the directions.The Vijayawada - Raichur special train will depart from Vijayawada station at 11:10pm on Thursdays till April 26 and arrive in Raichur at 11:30am the next day.