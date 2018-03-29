BENGALURU:Even as the rathotsava festival in Nanjangud’s Sreekanteshwara Temple is on, the lone female elephant of this famous temple is quietly recuperating at a rehabilitation centre near Bengaluru. The condition of this temple elephant had deteriorated and with forest officials and zoo doctors advising treatment, the pachyderm, aged about 40-45, was transferred to the Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre at Malur.

The condition of elephants kept in 40 temples/mutts in Mysuru, Gadag, Dharwad, Hampi, Davangere, Kateel, Sringeri, Saundatti, Hampi, etc is pathetic with improper shelter, nutrition, space, and chronic exposure to standing on concrete floors. Further, they are made to walk on tarred roads in hot weather in cities and towns.

According to the Nanjangud temple’s executive officer Kumaraswamy, since the animal was suffering from severe problems in the legs and its foot, it was transferred for a period of three months for treatment and recuperation. He added, “Gauri (Uma) was checked by both forest officials and doctors from Mysuru zoo and on their advise, she has been sent for treatment. This is for a temporary period and she will be back after three months. Apart from problems in her legs, she had other issues as she was over fed both bananas and jaggery.”

According to wildlife doctors, temple elephants are prone to foot problems like foot rot and overgrown nails. These problems happen as they are made to stand for long hours and are forced to walk on unnatural surfaces.Speaking to The New Indian Express, Chief Wildlife Warden and PCCF (Wildlife) C Jayaram said this is not the first time that temple elephants are facing medical problems and behavioural problems. “Earlier too, elephants from Udupi Sri Krishna Mutt, Suttur Mutt, Mysuru, etc have been rescued and rehabilitated. In fact, Udupi Mutt is paying money for their elephant’s upkeep,” he added.

However, with 36-40 captive elephants still serving various temples and mutts across the state, the Forest Department has been holding awareness workshops for temple trusts on their proper care. Most animals are owned by the Muzrai Department, temple trusts or private individuals.

The female elephant of Nanjangud Sreekanteshwara

temple that has been transferred to a rehabilitation centre

A recent workshop for 40 temples was held at Bannerghatta after which, many participants said they felt that it wasn’t right to keep elephants in conditions unsuitable for their physical, emotional and mental well-being. Officials said the workshop may be the beginning of a new era where temple elephants will be surrendered and rehabilitated in the days to come.

AN UNBEARABLE LIFE

Studies have indicated poor state of welfare of the animals in Karnataka — adverse living conditions, restricted space, sheltered in small and unnatural conditions. Further, they sustain physical injuries as they are made to walk or stand for long durations on tarred roads under the hot sun, heavily chained, bruised by shackles around their legs, and frightened by noisy surroundings and improper medical care. They were fed all sorts of food — including tamarind rice, payasa, etc. Lack of exercise, companionship, and social interaction had led to aggressiveness and behavioural issues.