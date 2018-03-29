BENGALURU: The Consulate General of Israel to South India Dana Kursh said several acres of land will be utilised for agriculture under a Indo-Israel partnership. She was speaking at a workshop on 'Technology in Agriculture' organised by the Dept of Agriculture and Dept of Innovation and Technology (formerly the IT-BT Department), here on Wednesday. Kursh spoke of the Indo-Israel partnership in agriculture, and said Israel's technology of micro irrigation had been installed at three joint Centres of Excellence in Karnataka — for pomegranate farms at Bagalkot, vegetable crops at Dharwad and Mango farms at Kolar.

To stress on the partnership, Kursh said, "When Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited Israel in 2017, the first place he and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu visited was a greenhouse. The two nations do not just have a B2B (business-to-business) connections, but also (people-to-people connections."

She emphasised on the need to use disruptive technologies to improve yields, especially in India. "In Israel, in 1955, each farmer, at an average, could feed 15 people. Now, the number is 160. In India, it is a bigger challenge to feed everyone, so we have to aim for maximum productivity," she said.

Secretary, department of agriculture, Maheshwar Rao, highlighted the importance of innovative ideas with a 'stressed agricultural economy.' He said, "About 65 per cent of the crops are rain-fed, borewell levels in some places like Kolar are 1,000-1,200 feet. However, in spite of a major drought two years ago, we did not have shortage of fodder due to innovative ideas, and that is where technology comes in."

'Yellow revolution a failure'

Additional Chief Secretary, Dept of Commerce and Industries D V Prasad said in spite of India's successes in agriculture, an area in which the country had not made much progress was the yellow revolution, which had begun about 25 years ago.