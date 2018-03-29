BENGALURU: Looks like both Bangalore University and University of Mysore will have to wait till the new government comes into power in order to get regular vice-chancellors.With the election code of conduct coming into force from March 27 (as dates for state Assembly elections have been announced), the state government cannot forward anymore files related to the vice chancellors’ appointments to the Governor. The Governor is also the chancellor of the state universities.

The posts of VCs at both the varsities have been vacant for a year. Now, they have to wait at least till mid June for the new government to clear the files. However, as far as Bangalore University is concerned, its file has already been forwarded to the Governor by the government just a day before the code of conduct came into force. The file is however being held back by the Governor.

According to sources from the Chief Minister’s office, the files related to the appointment of vice chancellors to Tumkur University, Davangere University and Bangalore University were forwarded to the Governor together, even before the election dates were announced. “We have no idea why the Governor held back the file related to Bangalore University, but the orders have been issued to other two varsities,” a source from the CM’s office said.

Dr M S Thimmappa, former vice chancellor of Bangalore University, said, “The governor is the appointing authority for universities. As the file related to Bangalore University has already been forwarded and is before the Governor, he can make the appointment and the code of conduct will not be applicable in this case.”

Guv unhappy with proposed name

According to sources, the Governor did not clear the BU file as he was unhappy with the name proposed for the VC's post. "A few days ago, the Governor had asked the higher education department to send profiles of the shortlisted candidates for the post and scrutinised them. "After going through the profiles, he was unhappy with the name which was recommended by the government. This is the main reason why he held back the file," a source from Raj Bhavan explained.

Sources from Raj Bhavan said the Governor is getting legal opinion about the same.