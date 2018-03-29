BENGALURU: Separate complaints have been filed by both the Congress and BJP with the State Election Commission, citing violations, here on Wednesday.While BJP has complained against removing wall writings in favour of BJP at the houses of its karyakarthas, Congress filed a complaint against BJP national president Amit Shah for his remarks against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

BJP, in its complaint, alleged that officials of the Election Commission “(sic)under the guise of poll conduct violation, in some parts of Karnataka, are erasing such wall writings, forcefully, though there is no illegality attached in such writings......This act of the revenue officials is biased, partition and arbitrary in nature.” the complaint by N Ravikumar, State general secretary of the party, read.

It then requested the Commission to direct the concerned officials not to erase the wall writings in private residences and to take action against the officials.The complaint against Shah, by Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, was based on his remarks against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The statement, where Shah said, “Siddaramaiah is not pro-Ahinda but Ahindu”, Congress alleged, violated the provisions of the Representation of People’s Act and the Indian Penal Code.V Sudarshan, KPCC vice president, has urged the Commission to initiate criminal action against Shah.