BENGALURU: Speculations of BJP trying to woo the royal family of Mysuru has gained credence with BJP national president Amit Shah deciding to meet the family.Shah will be in Karnataka on March 30 and 31 and will visit Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Mandya and Ramanagara districts.

“Shah is set to hold confabulations with members of the royal family of Mysuru on March 30,” BJP spokesperson Ashwathnarayan said, announcing Shah’s tour schedule here on Wednesday.The meeting comes in the backdrop of reports that BJP leadership is trying to convince scion of royal family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar through his father-in-law, from the royal family of Rajkot in Rajasthan, to join the party. However, Yaduveer who has been guarded in his response to questions about his possible political entry, is unlikely to meet Shah.

According to sources, Yaduveer is expected to be in Bengaluru on the same day Shah is here but to attend a private programme.Shah will continue his temple and mutt-run by visiting Suttur Mutt in Mysuru, Srikanteshwara temple in Nanjangud, Cheluvanarayana Swamy temple in Melukote and Ganapathi Sachchidananda Swamy Ashram in Mysuru.