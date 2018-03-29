BENGALURU: Cricket legend Rahul Dravid has been selected as the ambassador for Assembly elections in Karnataka, scheduled to be held on March 12.Addressing a press meet, chief electoral officer Sanjeev Kumar said that short films with messages regarding the importance of voting by Dravid have already been shot. "Soon, the videos will be screened before movies in theatres and also telecast through television," he said.

Most of the video and print advertisements by the Election Commission has a message of 'ethical voting' and encourages people to decline the goodies offered by political parties in exchange for votes.

He said that a music video regarding responsible voting with lyrics by Yogaraj Bhat and music by Harikrishna is being shot. The video will have a run time of four minutes with footage from all 30 districts of Karnataka, he added.