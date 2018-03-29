BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Commission for Protection for Child Rights (KSCPCR) has warned the private schools in the state not to discriminate between regular students and those admitted under Right to Education (RTE) quota. Considering several complaints received against private school managements of violating RTE Act, the commission warned of severe action against such schools.

According to authorities from the commission, every day they receive eight to ten complaints and most of them are related to RTE Act violations.Chairperson Kripa Alva said, "We are receiving complaints about schools making separate sections for RTE kids, insisting RTE parents to pay for books and uniform and demanding them to pay the fee for next academic year now itself etc... This is a clear violation of RTE Act."

Nagasimha G Rao, RTE activist said, "RTE of late has become 'Right to Exploitation.' Though there are hundreds of complaints against the private schools violating the act, there is no single example of the government cancelling the affiliation of the school."

School threatening kids

In a fresh case, a city-based private school located at Bannerghatta Road is threatening kids of detaining in the same class. It has also given an option to take transfer certificate and walk out saying that they are poor performers. One of the parents has approached the BEO concerned and filed a complaint against the school.