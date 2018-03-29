BENGALURU:The special court for CBI cases has rejected the application filed by the accused, including a former branch manager of Vijaya Bank, seeking discharge from a case wherein they allegedly caused wrongful loss to the tune of Rs 22.5 crore to the bank by siphoning off fixed deposits belonging to Mysore Minerals Limited and RGUHS for wrongful gain to themselves.

While rejecting the discharge applications on March 26, Judge Sadashiva S Sultanpuri said prosecution had made out a prima facie case against the seven accused to frame charges for the offences committed under the provisions of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Prevention of Corruption Act, while dismissing the discharge applications filed by the accused.

The accused were KC Chandrashekar, the then branch manager of Vijaya Bank's Begur branch in Chamarajanagar district; Nagaraj, a resident of Hebbal in Bengaluru; K Balu, a private person residing in Chennai; Jaya Kumar, a resident of Magadi Road in city; Ramesh, a resident of Mysuru; Sivasubramanian T, a resident of Dindigul in Tamil Nadu; and Dinesh, a resident of Thyagaraja Nagar in the city. Among them, Nagaraj, Jaya Kumar, Ramesh, Sivasubramanian T and Dinesh filed the discharge applications which were rejected by the court.

According to the order, the MML had provided funds of `5 crore on October 17, 2014, and `10 crore to Vijaya Bank to be deposited it as FD for one year on November 5, 2014.One of the accused, Nagaraj, allegedly conspiring with the other accused brought fake and forged resolution purportedly issued by the MML dated October 15, 2014 and November 4, 2014. By virtue of the said board resolutions, Chandrashekar, who was the manager of a branch of Vijaya Bank, transferred an amount of Rs 4.5 crore and `9 crore to the account of Prince Links by keeping Rs 50 lakh and Rs 1 crore in suspense account of MML.

Prince Links company, wherein the accused K Balu was the proprietor, has transferred the major portion of the amount to the various account holders from whom again the said funds have been received by the Chandrashekar, Nagaraj, K Balu and Jaya Kumar.Chandrashekar without cross checking with the MML with regard to the said board resolution, malafidely knowing very well that the said board resolutions of the MML are forged documents in conspiracy with the other accused, has transferred FD prematurely to the account of the Prince Links.

So, it is also the case of the prosecution that the RGUHS has made a fixed deposit of Rs 10 crore with the Vijaya Bank. Again, the very same accused Nagaraj in conspiracy with other accused brought fake and forged a board resolution of the RGUHS, by virtue of which, Chandrashekar transferred Rs 9 crore of the said FD to the account of JMJ Enterprises and get deposited Rs 1 crore in the account of the RGUHS.

Further, the accused managed to forge the signature of Richard Paul, owner of the JMJ Enterprises, and got transferred the said amount of Rs 9 crore from JMJ Enterprises to the various persons from whom the seven accused have received the funds from them.

Vijaya Bank manager Chandrashekar had allegedly acted as introducer to the current accounts opened by the accused on October 15, 2014, for which the funds of MML and RGUHS were transferred illegally. The CBI had registered the case in 2015.