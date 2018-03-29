KALABURAGI: An incident of an SSLC examination invigilator allegedly touching several girl students inappropriately on the pretext of inspection has been reported from a school in Kalaburagi district on Wednesday.The invigilator, identified as Shakil Rizwan, was posted on duty at St Joseph High School at Azadpura in the district on Wednesday during the English exam. He allegedly touched the minor students on the pretext of checking them.He is an urdu teacher at Azadpura school.The act has been caught on the surveillance camera installed at the examination hall.

Thrashed by parents

After the examination, the victims complained about the incident to their parents, following which some parents thrashed Rizwan. He, however, ran away from the scene warning that he would debar the students.

On hearing about the commotion that broke out on the school premises, south zone Block Education Officer (BEO) B E Khan examined the footage from the surveillance camera and ordered that Rizwan be removed from exam duty.

“Rizwan will be discharged from duty and appropriate action will be taken after an investigation,” he added. It is alleged that Rizwan also helped in mass copying.Meanwhile, parents of the victims said they were unhappy with the inaction of the Education Department which just removed Rizwan from duty.

They demanded stringent punishment against Rizwan. The incident occurred in the jurisdiction of Station Bazar Police station.