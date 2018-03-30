BELAGAVI: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday threatened to use violence if the Belgaum border dispute was not solved soon.

He claimed that the people of Belgaum were suffering 'injustice' at the hands of the Karnataka government.

"Whenever injustice is done to people in Belgaum and other border areas, its effect can be seen in all parts of Maharashtra. If the issue of Kashmir, Cauvery, Sutlej or Belgaum is not solved through 'lokshahi' (democracy), then we should opt for 'thokshahi' (violence)," Raut asserted.

He also demanded that Belgaum and other border areas be declared union territories, adding that the culture of Belgaum was similar to that of Maharashtra.

"We seek permission to go to Belgaum and not Pakistan. Belgaum is Maharashtra's history, where culture is similar in both the places. The court will decide on this (Belgaum) border area. Till then, we demand this border region be declared as a union territory," Raut added.

He also underlined the importance of Belgaum for the Shiv Sena.

The Belgaum border dispute is a dispute involving the states of Karnataka and Maharashtra. The city, which is currently in Karnataka and was earlier in the erstwhile Bombay state in the 1950s, is claimed by Maharashtra on linguistic grounds.