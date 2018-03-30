MANDYA: Days after the calendar of events was announced for assembly elections in the state, political parties are out to woo voters. While some of them are coming to notice, some others are playing hide and seek with the authorities concerned using all covert tactics to woo voters.In one such case, a sector magistrate deputed on election duty in Sriragangapatna succeeded in foiling the Janata Dal (Secular) party’s bid to distribute non-vegetarian lunch among voters on Wednesday. A bucket each of chicken curry, chicken fry, ghee rice, three buckets of egg and other food items were seized from a goods autorickshaw.

Following the information, Bharat, PWD assistant engineer, deputed as a sector magistrate, stopped the autorickshaw near Ramaswamy Canal, ahead of the bird sanctuary at Gendehosahalli, Bore Devara temple at Mandya Koppal village in Srirangapatna taluk. When the driver, identified as Manju, failed to give a convincing reply, the police were summoned to the spot.

Eventually, arrangements were made to distribute the same food among inmates of the Backward Classes and Minority Welfare Department hostel in Srirangapatna town. Manju had initially argued with officials that the food was meant for a family function. However, he failed to prove the same. While the vehicle and other articles were seized, the auto driver was booked. A case has been registered under the Representation of People’s Act at Arakere police station.