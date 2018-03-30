Subbaiah said there is a need to ensure unity among secular forces to defeat “communal forces” in the upcoming state assembly election. (File | EPS)

BENGALURU: A group of progressive thinkers led by former MLC A K Subbaiah on Thursday met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and urged him to ensure unity among secular forces so that minority community votes are not split.

Speaking to mediapersons after the meeting at CM’s official residence, Subbaiah said there is a need to ensure unity among secular forces to defeat “communal forces” in the upcoming state assembly election.

Subbaiah said they have made an appeal to the CM to talk to all secular parties in the state so that they come to an understanding ahead of the polls.Siddaramaiah is said to have concurred with their suggestion on unity among secular forces to defeat communal elements.

He, however, explained to them the difficulties in working with some parties. He assured the delegation of looking into their suggestion.