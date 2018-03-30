BENGALURU: The rift and simmering discontent within the Congress is threatening to rock the party ahead of the Assembly election. On Thursday, former minister and six-time party MLA Malikayya Venkayya Guttedar announced his decision to quit the party and join BJP.Congress immediately expelled Guttedar from the primary membership of the party for six years.Guttedar, who represents Afzalpur constituency in Kalaburagi district, has been sulking against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the party high command as he was ignored for a berth in the ministry. He had lobbied hard every time Siddaramaiah reshuffled or expanded his ministry over the last 5 years, but was disappointed every time.

Guttedar is set to join BJP soon. He announced his decision to bid goodbye to Congress after meeting BJP State president BS Yeddyurappa on Thursday morning. Guttedar said he would submit his resignation to Speaker K B Koliwad in a day or two.“I will join BJP in the presence of party national president Amit Shah who is scheduled to tour Mysuru region on March 30 and 31. I am joining BJP impressed by the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Guttedar said. “I am joining BJP unconditionally,” he added.

Guttedar hit out at Congress leadership in general and veteran party leader Mallikarjun Kharge in particular. “There is no respect and reward for senior loyal leaders in Congress.” He lashed out at Kharge and questioned the induction of his son Priyank Kharge into the ministry ignoring senior leaders like himself.Trouble is brewing even over giving tickets to some of the JD(S) rebels too. The party is facing stiff resistance against giving ticket to rebel JD(S) MLA Akhanda Srinivasmurthy from Pulakeshi Nagar constituency in Bengaluru. He was recently inducted into Congress and the same has not gone down well with four-time MLA from the constituency and senior Congress leader Prasanna Kumar.