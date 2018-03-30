KALABURAGI: The decade-old cold war between Kalaburagi Lok Sabha member Mallikarjun Kharge and Afzalpur MLA Malikayya Guttedar is set to become an open war once the latter officially joins the BJP.The cold war had started between Kharge and Guttedar in 2009 after the results of Lok Sabha elections were declared. Kharge had criticised Guttedar in front of his supporters and the media by stating that though he secured more votes in all the assembly segments coming under the Kalaburagi Lok Sabha constituency, he lagged behind his rival by about 5,000 votes in Afzalpur assembly segment.

Similar polling of votes repeated in 2014 Lok Sabha elections. Guttedar, who is an influential leader of the Ediga community and enjoys support from other backward classes was elected to the state Assembly from Afzalpur in 1985, 1989, 1994, 1999, 2008 and 2013. He was defeated by BJP candidate M Y Patil only once in his 30 years of electoral politics.

The main allegation of Guttedar is that Kharge opposed his nomination by the Congress in 2013 assembly elections and prevented Siddaramaiah from giving him a cabinet berth even though he was a senior MLA. He felt he deserved a cabinet berth as he was a minister in the J H Patil government. Guttedar expressed his dissatisfaction on various forums. What irked him more is that though Priyank Kharge (who is the son of Mallikarjun Kharge) was a first time MLA, he was accommodated with a minister’s post while himself was neglected.

Even Kalaburagi-North MLA Qamarul Islam was dropped from the cabinet to accommodate another minority leader (Tanveer Sait). Agitations took place against Mallikarjun Kharge in Kalaburagi following the developments. Adding to the anger, Priyank Kharge addressed a gathering at Afzalpur in the absence of Guttedar and called upon people to elect “an able candidate in the Assembly elections”.