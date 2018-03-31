Hours after BJP worker Deepak Rao was killed, Abdul Basheer (47) was murdered in Kottara Chowki in January this year. He was all set to shut his fast food joint for the day in Kottara Chowki in Mangaluru.

At their house in Akasha Bhavan, Basheer’s wife Kulsum is forbidden to talk to men outside the family, during the grieving period which lasts for four months and 16 days, a relative informs politely while refusing permission to interview his wife.

Basheer’s son Izwan and Kulsum’s father

Abdul Khader with his photo (EPS | Rajesh

Shetty Ballalbagh)

The youngest among Basheer’s four children, Izwan, who is studying in eighth standard, says his father had relocated to Mangaluru after 25 years of stay in Saudi Arabia. Basheer was looking forward to spend his remaining days in peace, a relative informs.

Another relative Rasheed says that the compensation of `10 lakh has been deposited into Basheer’s wife’s account. “But Moideen Bava has not kept his promise of donating `5 lakh. Basheer’s sons Imran and Irfan, on realising that government is unlikely to keep its promise of providing them government jobs, are working in Abu Dhabi. They need money to repay the housing loan and to arrange the marriage of Basheer’s only daughter Imraz,’’ he adds.

“If the government had kept its promise, one of Basheer’s sons could have stayed with their mother. Now, Kulsum has to single-handedly look after her children and elderly parents,” Rasheed adds.

“Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy, former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda visited our house. Their promises have not been realised yet. Only journalist Indrajith Lankesh handed over `25,000 during his visit to our house,’’ informs Izwan.