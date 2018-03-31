The gang had reportedly come to Bidar three or more times and successfully hunted blackbucks | Express

BENGALURU: Professional hunters from Hyderabad were part of a poaching network unearthed by the Bidar police on Friday. They had hunted and killed blackbucks in the dryland forest regions of Bidar district.

The gang was busted with the arrest of four inter-state hunters by Basavakalyan police when they were transporting the meat, skin and antlers of three antelopes to Hyderabad. This was the third such case of hunting and killing of a Scheduled-1 species which carries punishment of 7 years in jail under prevailing laws.

According to police, the hunters had killed three blackbucks near Halsur village of Basavakalyan. The arrested included three hunters from Hyderabad — Dr Mujahid Ali Khan, Syed Azar and Yakoob. Srikanth, a Humnabad resident, was arrested for providing information to them. The gang reportedly came to Bidar three or more times and successfully hunted blackbucks. But this time they could not evade arrest. Police recovered a 0.22 calibre sporting rifle (foreign made), 22 live bullets, 6 knifes, torches and a jeep from them.

Bidar SP Devaraju told The New Indian Express that in the last one-and-a-half-years, this was the third case of blackbuck hunting. “In the first two cases, the offenders absconded. However, this group was apprehended about 35 km from Bidar. A doctor from Dubai was involved in this very serious case of hunting. Their jeep was customised for hunting and had place to store arms, ammunition and also meat and other wildlife parts. This clearly showed they were professionals.”

The SP said a case was booked under Wildlife Protection Act 1972, Sections 9 and 51 as well as the Arms Act. “The offenders have been remanded in judicial custody for 14 days and on Saturday the case will be handed over to forest officials. As per our preliminary investigations, many people are coming to Bidar for hunting. We will investigate the matter thoroughly. Near the JLR campus in Bidar, during evenings, one can see 500-600 blackbucks near the lakeside. The forest department must form an exclusive reserve for them.”

According to wildlife activists, hunting networks are rampant in Karnataka with professional groups operating and using the sophisticated and latest weapons and transport for hunting.

Wildlife activist G Veeresh says, “Local and interstate hunters are connected. They collect and share information on sighting of animals, availability of weapons and local guidance. In 2016, in Chikkamagaluru-Kemmangundi area, 23 hunters from various groups were arrested by forest and police personnel — they all had links with many other groups.

In fact, the same group hunted blackbucks in Chitradurga, Hiriyur, Kolar and Bademakanahalli forest areas. Now the hunting network’s eye is on north Karnataka from Chitradurga to Hubballi and the north-eastern region from Raichur to Bidar that has dryland forests with good populations of blackbucks.”