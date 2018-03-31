MANGALURU: Why do elections come, quips a petty shopkeeper in the busy Bunder area, when asked to predict the results of the forthcoming Assembly election. For him, elections are mostly associated with bad memories like violence, murders and widening gap between communities, the scars of which, he feels, will hardly vanish. And he may not be entirely wrong.

Murders, padayatras, political rhetoric and election – these appear to have become standard sequels in an election year in coastal Karnataka. And there is not much change this time too. Though there is no dearth of real issues, they have all been conveniently swept under the carpet as political parties find polarisation to be the best bet to reap political dividends.

At Bunder in Mangaluru, where the sorting of fish takes place and where people of all religions harmoniously work together, a sense of unease and mistrust has crept in since the last few months over alleged political murders and the mudslinging over it.

Once known for its banking, hotel industry and entrepreneurship, the coastal region became a hotbed of communal politics after the demolition of Babri Masjid. Much before that, BJP’s earlier avatar ‘Jan Sangh’ had hoisted the party’s flag on Udupi municipal council for the first time in 1968. After that, for over two decades, the party did not see much success. In the 1990s, it emerged as a strong force after winning both Lok Sabha and Assembly seats.

With the recent murder of Paresh Mesta, a spate of alleged cow vigilantism cases and fiery speeches by Hindutva poster boy and Union minister Ananth Kumar Hegde, Uttara Kannada, which was relatively peaceful, has also emerged as a communally sensitive district. Congress and BJP are shouting their lungs out to paint each other communal by raking up the issue of alleged political murders.

DYFI state president Muneer Katippal says, “For the last two-and-a-half decades, elections here were fought on communal issues. But this time, I see a different response from people towards such issues. Real issues like declining income, loss of jobs in Gulf countries and health services becoming expensive could be some of the reasons. But, sadly, there is no third alternative to encash on it.”

Apart from communal issues, while Congress is relying heavily on the Bhagyas and other works of the Siddaramaiah government, BJP is depending on the Modi factor to win over voters. It’s a straight fight between Congress and BJP here. The vote share of BJP, which was at its peak in 2004 at more than 40%, saw a decline in the last two elections. On the other hand, Congress, which had lost much ground to BJP in last decade, had made a strong comeback during the last election winning 13 out of 19 seats.

The farming sector is worried about low prices of arecanut and pepper. In the last one year, the prices of these products have significantly come down prompting the farmers to demand a ban on the import of pepper and arecanut. The fear of arecanut ban also looms large over the plantations in view of the ban on gutka. A huge number of expats who were working in the Gulf countries have returned due to large scale lay-offs, which has only added to unemployment.

Though there is a huge scope to turn the coastal region into tourism hub, successive governments are yet to tap the potential and use it to create jobs for the youths. In his last budget, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah made a start by announcing plans to start house boats in the region akin to Alleppey. But it is still a distant reality.

Despite availability of sand, the construction industry in the region was hit hard by sand scarcity as the sand was illegally making its way to neighbouring cities and Kerala. A separate sand policy for the coastal region brought out by the government recently may not help the Congress as it is too late.

The Nethravati river water diversion project proposal to benefit the parched districts of Kolar, Chikkaballapur and others, too will have an impact on the elections to an extent. Though both Congress and BJP find it convenient not to raise it on the pretext of a petition pending before the NGT, the greens are eager to teach the parties a lesson and have launched a campaign asking people to press NOTA button.

In Uttara Kannada, despite several rivers flowing in the district, due to lack of irrigation facilities, agriculture is mainly dependent on rain water . Rama Naik, former president, Kannada Sahitya Parishath, said, “Unlike previous elections, there are no big scams that may become an election issue. Though there appears to be a Modi wave, people fear about their money deposited in banks and still recall the problems they faced due to demonetisation. On the other hand, though Siddaramaiah has spent huge money on various Bhagyas and developmental works, problems in their implementation has riled people.”

With regard to political equations, not much has changed in the last year. The BJP in Udupi district appears to have added some strength with Kundapur MLA Halady Srinivas Shetty’s comeback and senior politician Jayaprakash Hegde joining the party. However, Shiroor seer Sri Lakshmivara Theertha Swami who has announced of contesting the election as an Independent may dent the party’s prospects in Udupi if he sticks to his stand. AICC president Rahul Gandhi may have tried to pacify sulking senior party leader B Janardhana Poojary, but that will hardly help woo more Billava voters who are mostly with BJP.

Congress, which has won 13 out of 19 seats in these three districts, is leaving no stone unturned to at least to retain the tally. BJP is likely to go for some new faces in the region this time. Though JD(S), CPI(M) and some right-wing Hindu groups have plans to field candidates there may not be many takers for them. (With inputs from Prakash Samaga in Udupi and Arunkumar Huralimath in Karwar)